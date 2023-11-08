SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and more than two pounds of fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop and after a search warrant was executed on Friday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies said Arturo Montanez Hernandez was found with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. After the traffic stop, narcotics agents and special response team deputies executed two search warrants at a residence in the 5700 block of McDaniel Drive.

Deputies found large amounts of controlled substances including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, as well as, four firearms.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine as a result of the traffic stop. He was then charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opioids, maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia from the result of the search warrant.

Hernandez received a $500,000 bond from the charges that stemmed from the traffic stop and was held under no bond due to the charges from the search warrant.

The sheriff’s office said in addition to the meth and fentanyl, 70 grams of cocaine and four firearms were seized.

Drugs and firearms seized from a Lee County drug bust. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the amount of fentanyl alone equals a potentially deadly dose to 500,000 people.

“While these traffickers are not thought of as terrorist by definition, their actions should be,” said Sheriff Brian Estes.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sanford Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration helped with the investigation.