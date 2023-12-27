WILSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A sight not often seen by drivers is a house blocking a highway.

In Chatham County along U.S. 64 westbound, that’s exactly what some travelers saw after a semi experienced wet conditions and slid into the median east of Pittsboro around 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday. The incident took place at the site of a turn into an ABC Store, according to a witness who was diverted.

According to Capt. Philip Richard with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Clayton Homes truck hauling the house had two of its tires go off the road. Thanks to the muddy conditions from the rain, the cab of the truck became stuck in the median and the manufactured home swung to the right, blocking westbound traffic.

A semi-truck pulling a manufactured home lost control, getting stuck in a median on US-64 W near Apex. (Photos courtesy Brendan Bailey)

Until crews could get the truck free from the mud, Richard said one lane of traffic was redirected for about 45 minutes. The scene was fully cleared around 2:10 p.m.