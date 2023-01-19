ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) –A semi crashed into a house in Angier Thursday morning, according to troopers.

This happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday in Angier on NC 210. NC Highway Patrol troopers and Angier Fire responded to the scene.

Troopers said the semi driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and had gone off the road for about 1/4 of a mile before the semi hit the house.

The homeowner told CBS 17 that the house is around 100 years old and has been in their family for generations.

The family said an adult daughter was injured, and they had to dig her out of the debris. They said she has a broken leg.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to troopers.

