Senior living community celebrates Valentine’s Day with vow renewals

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Renewing wedding vows is a way to say that if you could do it all over again, you would.

For those that are lucky, love stands the test of time. That is certainly true for many couples at Waltonwood Cary Parkway.

The premier senior living community hosted its third annual vow renewal on Friday, Valentine’s Day, celebrating the love and commitment of many of its resident couples.

In total, the couples have over 1,000 years of marriage under their belts. They celebrated by reaffirming the values and commitments they made in their original wedding ceremonies.

For Tony and Peggy Bernath, choosing to do a vow renewal was a way to “remain close.”

The lovebirds have been married for 66 years, and met at a friend’s wedding. Peggy still recalls first laying eyes on her future husband.

“I liked him. He was dancing, and that’s what really attracted me, because he’s a good dancer.”

The Bernath’s, along with 14 other couples, joined hands and took turns promising to love, cherish and honor one another and, of course, sealed the renewal of their vows with a kiss.

The couples wore boutonnieres and corsages, cut cake, ate chocolate-covered strawberries.

When asked the secret to a happy, life-long marriage, the answer is simple for the Bernath’s.

“Respect each other.” “That’s right, it’s the mutual respect.” “There are times when you need to give in to each other.” “Communicate all the time, and talk, and discuss anything that’s bothering you.”