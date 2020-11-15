Sensory-friendly skating event held in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Some children with special needs or sensory processing differences got a chance to enjoy an afternoon of roller skating in Rocky Mount on Saturday.
The sensory-friendly skate session at Sky-Vue Skateland featured soft music and a small group of participants.
Organizers called it a “No judgment zone where the kids can be themselves.”
This was the first sensory-friendly skating event at the roller-skating rink. Another one is planned for Jan. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.
