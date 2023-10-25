TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with driving while intoxicated and having several firearms as a convicted felon after a traffic stop in Edgecombe County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said deputies with the B Squad conducted a speed enforcement on U.S. 64. Corporal Hyman clocked a white Dodge Durango at 102 mph on U.S. 64 eastbound.
Deputy Holloman conducted a traffic stop and seized seven firearms — with one reported as stolen.
The driver, Joseph Alexander Reeves, of Pinetops, was charged with:
- Seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- One count of possession of a stolen firearm
- Speeding
- DWI
He received a $25,000 secured bond.