FEARRINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Juvenile petitions have been filed for a teenager accused of assaulting several people in a shopping center in north Chatham County, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, deputies said there were a series of assaults in the area of the Cole Park Shopping Center, including McDonald’s, Walmart and Dollar Tree.

Investigators said the 17-year-old suspect drove up to victims in a vehicle and fire multiple rounds at them from a Gel Blaster gun.

The teen hit at least one of the victims with the water beads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said no injuries were reported.

They said they identified the 17-year-old suspect and filed four petitions for misdemeanor simple assault with the Department of Juvenile Justice.