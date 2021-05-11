Several across Triangle rush to gas stations to fill up amid pipeline cyberattack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several gas stations in the Triangle without gas, just days after the cyberattack on the nation’s biggest pipeline. The concern led some people to rush out to fill up their tank.

There were long lines all day at Costco on Wake Forest Road. Karen Wilson was one of the many people waiting in line and she says she heard about the gas shortage but didn’t think it would lead to such long lines so quickly.

“I thought maybe it’ll be alright, maybe it’ll be a little longer than usual but this is crazy,” Wilson said.

We also caught up with one of the many drivers who pulled into Murphy USA on New Hope Road to find out they were out of gas.

“This is usually where I buy my gas and when I got here, it was like the place was empty and I was surprised,” that driver said.

AAA is asking people to avoid “panic buying,” so they say there’s no need to rush out to fill up all of your vehicles.