Raleigh bus involved in crash with SUV
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - More than two dozen passengers were on a bus Saturday morning during a crash involving the Go Raleigh bus and an SUV.
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Capital Boulevard at Fenton Street.
According to police on the scene, there were about 30 passengers on the bus.
Initially, officials said between 5 to 10 people were taken to WakeMed with minor injuries, but police later said no one from the bus was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver of the SUV was later charged with unsafe movement, according to police.
No one in the SUV was taken to a hospital, either, police said.
