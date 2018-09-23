Raleigh bus involved in crash with SUV Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - More than two dozen passengers were on a bus Saturday morning during a crash involving the Go Raleigh bus and an SUV.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Capital Boulevard at Fenton Street.

According to police on the scene, there were about 30 passengers on the bus.

Initially, officials said between 5 to 10 people were taken to WakeMed with minor injuries, but police later said no one from the bus was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was later charged with unsafe movement, according to police.

No one in the SUV was taken to a hospital, either, police said.