Several NC cities, towns issue mandatory curfews as George Floyd protests continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several cities and towns in central North Carolina have begun issuing mandatory curfews as protests continue across the state.

The state capitol, Raleigh has been at the center of large demonstrations since the death of George Floyd. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin declared Monday the start of a city-wide curfew in response to the protests.

According to the order, the city curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and will continue through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Baldwin says her hope is that the curfew will allow the community to “pause, collect ourselves, begin to repair damage and turn focus to the important work of finding connection and commonality”.

“The call for change can’t be answered if we continue to allow the destruction of our property and attacks on our small businesses who have already been hurt by this as well as the impacts of COVID-19,” Baldwin said.

Raleigh’s curfew requires individuals to remain home with the exception of medical emergencies, restricts travel with Raleigh city limits, and does not apply to specific persons such as medical professionals, public safety workers, hospital workers, military personnel, public transportation personnel, public utilities personnel and journalists.

Violators will be charged with a misdemeanor and heavy fine. Mayor Baldwin will determine when the curfew ends.

Other cities such as Goldsboro and Wilson have issued curfews for Monday. Spring Lake issued a curfew “until further notice”.

Fayetteville issued a curfew on Sunday that began at 8 p.m. and will continue until further notice.

In Goldsboro, Mayor Chuck Allen declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew set to begin at 9 p.m. and expires at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say protests remained “mostly peaceful” on Sunday.

Wilson’s curfew will begin at 8 p.m. and will expire at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. According to a release, travel on any public street is prohibited during the curfew. Violating the curfew is punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.

This story will be updated.