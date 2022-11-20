SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck.

At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to stop.

A chase ensued that ended in Tarboro, according to police.

The officer said he found two people in the car who had been shot at a party near Lees Meadow Road just outside of Scotland Neck.

Investigators said the victims and other people they spoke with claimed they did not see anything during the shooting.

They said several victims were flown to a hospital.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

The driver of the car in the chase was charged with failing to stop for blue lights/siren and careless and reckless driving.

Police say other charges are pending.

“The average person, especially if he or she has been drinking, does NOT have a right to refuse to stop for law enforcement,” the police department posted on Facebook as a message to the community. “No matter what the situation is, driving is a privilege in North Carolina and one must follow the law(s).”