SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said they’re investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night.

At about 10:40 p.m., officers said they were called to the area of 12th St. and Grace St. in reference to damage caused by a shooting.

They said no one was hurt, but several cars and homes were damaged.

Police believe the shooter was targeting a small group of people.

The initial shooting was not reported although several people heard the gunshots, according to the police department.

Officers say they cannot investigate acts of violence like this without help from victims and witnesses.

They remind anyone who hears or sees anything suspicious to call 9-1-1.