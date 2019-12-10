Several Western Harnett HS students diagnosed with whooping cough, school says

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Johnson & Johnson, infants nonprescription cough and cold products are displayed on a shelf October 11, 2007 at a pharmacy in Brooklyn, New York. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association announced Thursday that Johnson & Johnson, Wyeth and other manufactures of infants? nonprescription cough and cold products are recalling some medicines in the United States because of the potential danger of overdose. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Several students at Western Harnett High School have been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to a Facebook post made by the school.

Students exposed to whooping cough — also known as pertussis — have been given a letter to take home explaining the exposure and what steps to take should they develop symptoms, the post said.

Symptoms include a deep cough that could persist for weeks or months, the post said.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call a primary-care physician or the Harnett County Health Department at 910-893-7550.

