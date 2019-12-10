Several Western Harnett HS students diagnosed with whooping cough, school says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Several students at Western Harnett High School have been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to a Facebook post made by the school.
Students exposed to whooping cough — also known as pertussis — have been given a letter to take home explaining the exposure and what steps to take should they develop symptoms, the post said.
Symptoms include a deep cough that could persist for weeks or months, the post said.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call a primary-care physician or the Harnett County Health Department at 910-893-7550.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Fort Bragg access point closed after ‘security incident’
- Dog taken from Montana home to West Virginia starts journey home for the holidays
- NC school system apologizes for homework comparing ‘slaves’ to ‘white people’
- NC woman’s credit cards taken by man who stabbed her to death, police say
- NC brothers ages 8 and 16 die after minivan flips on its roof into canal
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now