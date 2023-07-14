RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood watch has been issued for many counties in central North Carolina through Friday evening, the National Weather Service said.

In addition to the flood watch a severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3 p.m. Friday for several counties in central North Carolina, including Wake, Moore and Cumberland counties, according to the National Weather Service.

RELATED: Click here for interactive weather radar

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

It also includes Harnett County, Lee County, Northeastern Hoke County and southeastern Chatham County, the weather service said.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from eight miles southeast of Pittsboro to near Pope AFB, moving east at 20 mph.

RELATED: Click here for interactive weather radar

The National Weather Service warned of 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.