Severe thunderstorm warning issued across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of central North Carolina.

According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh the warning is in effect for Moore, Harnett, Cumberland, Lee, Wake and Hoke counties until 10 p.m.

The weather service says around 9:09, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sanford to six miles northwest of Pope Air Force Base near Raeford, moving northeast at 50 mph.

About 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail is listed as an hazard.