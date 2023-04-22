RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several central North Carolina counties Saturday morning.

The warning was issued at 9:29 a.m. for western Orange County, western Chatham County, Alamance County, eastern Randolph County and eastern Guilford County.

The impacted locations include Siler City, Asheboro, Greensboro, Burlington, Graham, Randleman, Mebane, Seagrove, Elon and the North Carolina Zoo.

The warning is set to last until 10:15 a.m.

Officials with the National Weather Service said they issued the warning after severe thunderstorms were located along a line near Monroeton to Randleman to near Biscoe, moving northeast at 60 miles per hour.

They warned of 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

They also said to expect hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

If anyone feels they are in danger, weather officials said they should stay away from windows and move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.