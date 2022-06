RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Harnett County and southwestern Johnston County until 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

At 5:07 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Lillington, moving east at 15 mph.

Forecasters warned that quarter-size hail with 60 mph winds can be expected.

The locations include Lillington, Dunn, Angier, Benson, Erwin, Coats and Buies Creek.