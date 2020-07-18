Flash flood warning, severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Wake, Johnston counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second severe thunderstorm warning was issued Saturday — this time for central Wake County and part of Johnston County.

Also, a flash flood warning was issued until 7 p.m. for areas of northeast Wake County and parts of Johnston County as heavy rains fell in the area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. A spotter reported nearly 3 inches of rain since 3 p.m. and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Trees were reported down east of Knightdale along Wendell Boulevard between N.C. 97 and Rolesville Road.

The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:50 p.m. after severe thunderstorms were located along a line from 8 miles east of Raleigh to 7 miles north of Clayton to near Zebulon, moving south at 15 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were expected during the storms. The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Locations impacted include Raleigh, Smithfield, Wake Forest, Garner, Clayton, Knightdale, Micro, Selma, Emit and Flowers.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued earlier Saturday afternoon for parts of Wake and Franklin counties, officials said.

The warning was issued at 3:26 p.m. for east-central Wake County and south-central Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Forecasters said that wind gusts up to 60 mph were possible in the storm.

Locations impacted include Zebulon, Bunn, Wendell and Pilot.

More headlines from CBS17.com: