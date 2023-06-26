RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for several central North Carolina counties Monday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

The watch was issued at 4:50 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. for 41 counties across North Carolina.

Counties in central North Carolina included in the watch are the following: Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Moore, Orange, Person, Vance and Wake.

Primary threats include scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible, the weather service said.

There is also a threat of scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to two inches in diameter possible.

“A few supercells should develop off the higher terrain of western North Carolina and northwest South Carolina, likely growing upscale into one or more clusters across the Piedmont later this evening,” the watch said.