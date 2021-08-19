Severe thunderstorms may bring wind gusts to parts of central NC, warning says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of central North Carolina may experience wind gusts of up to 60 mph as severe thunderstorms move through Thursday night, weather officials warned.

The National Weather Service issued a warning just before 9:30 p.m. for northwestern Cumberland County, southwestern Harnett County, southeastern Moore County, and Hoke County. It said severe thunderstorms were located in a line extending from near Pinehurst to 6 miles southeast of Hamlet.

Scotland County was also included in the warning.

The storms were moving east at 30 mph, the NWS said.

Damage to roofs, siding, and trees should be expected, the warning said.

The warning is in effect until 10:30 p.m.