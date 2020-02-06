Severe weather closings, delays for Feb. 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Damage left behind by a strong line of storms is forcing some area school systems to alter their schedules Friday.
School systems
Closed
Franklin County Schools
Delays
Wake County Schools: Two-hour delay
CBS 17 will update this list throughout the night.
