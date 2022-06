RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Severe weather can impact your community and you have a chance to learn about it in Hoke County.

The Hoke County Fire and Rescue Association is hosting a SKYWARN Severe Weather Training Tuesday night.

The training starts at 7 p.m. and no registration is required.

This is happening at the Robert A. Wright Agriculture building at 645 East Palmer Street in Raeford.

For more information, click here.