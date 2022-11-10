RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic lanes will be reduced within the 1000 block of Edgemont Road in Wendell between Greenhouse Road and Coopers Hawk Trail for a sewer service repair.

Repair is underway and estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. this evening, the City of Raleigh said.

Access for local traffic will remain open. Motorists approaching this area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.

Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of service, the city said.

In Durham, the 2200 block of University Drive between Kent and Cedar streets has been closed Thursday morning due to an emergency sewer repair, according to the city.

The city said the estimated time for completion of repair is 3:30 p.m.