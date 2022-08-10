NASHVILLE, N.C (WNCN) — Two men were arrested after committing a break-in and fleeing a traffic stop, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a Nash County resident called 911 regarding a suspicious vehicle. The resident provided a license plate number along with pictures, and stated that a white male approached their house.

When the resident opened the door, the white male appeared startled that someone as home. The white male then asked questions attempting to learn information about the home owners’ belongings and work schedule.

A Nash County Patrol Deputy began investigating the event and researching the license plate following the incident. The deputy later located the vehicle in Rocky Mount after a diligent search, an official news release said.

After initiating a vehicle stop near Tiffany Square, a white and black male fled from the vehicle on foot. After an extensive canine track, the white male was identified as Kenneth Dwight Keen Jr., 32.

The black male was identified as Geoffrey Wendell Ransome, 37. It was also revealed that Ransome was the owner of the suspicious vehicle outside the caller’s home, the news release said.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found two firearms and several expensive shooting accessories.

During this event, Nash County 911 Communications received a report of breaking or entering off of NC 97 Highway. It was determined that the firearms and shooting accessories in the suspect vehicle belonged to the victim reporting the breaking or entering.

Keen was arrested for two counts of possession of firearm by a felon, breaking or entering, larceny after breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm, driving while license revoked and resisting public officer. He received a $150,000 bond, deputies said.

Additionally, Ransome was previously convicted of a sexual offense, which requires him to register as a sex offender if he lives at any other residences. Since running from the vehicle, Ransome did not comply with his requirements for the sex offender registry, the news release said.

Deputies located Ransome on Tuesday at a residence on Edgecombe Meadows Drive in Rocky Mount. Ransome was arrested on two outstanding warrants for: