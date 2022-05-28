HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A registered sex offender was sentenced for possessing child pornography, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Larry Dwayne Hougom, 51, was sentenced to “136 months in federal prison,” and will begin serving in July, the release stated.

According to the release, Hougom registered as a sex offender in 2009 “when he was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape.”

Deputies said Hougom was arrested in February 2020 and charged with 21 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation.

Deputies stated in the release that “Investigators identified almost 300 images on two electronic devices seized under a search warrant in October 2019.”

He plead guilty in January 2022, according to the release.

U. S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston said that “This outcome was made possible through the hard work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigator Ashley Woodlief’s commitment to prosecuting sexual exploitation cases helped us achieve this conviction.”