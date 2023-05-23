CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 65-year-old man who was busted on 17 sexual assault charges involving a minor has his possession of child porn revealed in the process, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a complaint against Curtis McClarnon, and after working with the Child Advocacy Center, had enough probable cause to file charges.

Those charges include five counts each of first-degree exploitation of a minor, second-degree exploitation of a minor and third-degree exploitation of a minor. McClarnon also was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

During the investigation, deputies said they also uncovered child pornography that will incur additional charges. However, the specifics of those charges have not been released.

No further information is available.