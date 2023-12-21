RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shake Shack’s deals are filling this holiday season with more flavor.

From now until Dec. 24, customers can get free fried chicken sandwiches, bacon cheese fries, and milkshakes at their local Shake Shack.

Here’s how:

Place an order worth at least $10 in stores, online, or the app. Type in CHICKENLINE, PROPFRY, or SHAKESPREAD in the promo code section to get one of the items per order at no charge.

All stores in the U.S. are participating in this offer except for inside airports and stadiums.

There are three Shake Shack locations in the Triangle: Raleigh, Cary, and Chapel Hill.