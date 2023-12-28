ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Sharpsburg Mayor Robert Williams has been arrested and charged for driving under the influence, Rocky Mount Police said Thursday.

According to arrest records, officers arrested him Dec. 21 on the 100 block of S Wesleyan Blvd near May Drive in Rocky Mount

This is the second time Williams has been arrested and faced a DWI charge since he was elected as mayor.

In 2018, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, gun possession and other charges, just an hour after being elected the mayor of Sharpsburg.

CBS 17 has reached out to The Clerk’s Office and the Board of Commissioners for a statement and more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.