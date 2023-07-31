DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Football season is almost here, and Shaw University is just one of many programs getting ready.

Monday, they spent the morning practicing at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

“Everybody’s been here throughout the summer getting their workouts in, doing lifting, doing conditioning with our strength and conditioning coach. The core of our team has been putting in a lot of work this offseason so I’m excited to see what they put out on the field this year,” said Justin Silvious, Head Athletic Trainer for the team.

Silvious says they’re keeping safety a top priority, especially when it comes to the summer heat.

“Being here in Raleigh, NC the heat index can get pretty high this time of year so we’re constantly monitoring the heat index, checking our wet bulb, making sure the temperatures are where they need to be for our athletes,” said Silvious.

Shaw University’s football season officially starts on September 2nd .

They’ll play against Benedict College.