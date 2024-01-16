RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With temperatures expected to dip into freezing overnight and into Wednesday, local shelters and groups are asking for extra help.

Sylvia Wiggins, who leads the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh, gives out space heaters, gloves, hats, heavy coats and more all winter long, but now they need help keeping those in need warm.

“We ask you to go through your closet, see what you can find that’s warm, don’t stash it until next year, see if there’s something we can use, we definitely can use it right now,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says with everything costing more these days, more people are coming to her for help and something warm.

“What used to be $2.99, is $7.99, $6.99, so when they throw a few things in the cart, children’s gloves and things and get to the checkout, adding them up, $38.62, they’ve got to put them back,” Wiggins said.

The best way to help out is to donate items that are in wearable condition.

You can donate items at Helping Hand Mission any day after 9 a.m. The address is 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.