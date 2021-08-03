Sheriff: 2 men shot at Harnett County home, investigation underway

COATS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two men in Coats on Monday night.

According to authorities, the Harnett County Communications Center received a shooting call at approximately 8:30 p.m. The call was in reference to an incident at a home on Oakdale Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the home and found two men who had been shot. A 21-year-old was taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn where he was treated and then released. The second victim, a 19-year-old, was transported to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and is currently listed in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.