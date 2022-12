HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft.

On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells.

The exact location has not been released.

He shared photos in hopes that someone will recognize the truck.

(Sheriff Jimmy Thornton/Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-592-4141.