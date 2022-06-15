TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A breaking and entering of a home along Highway 124 near Macclesfield took place at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community in hopes of finding the suspect.

Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office released photos of the suspect vehicle wanted in the case.

The car is described as a silver minivan and would have been seen in the area of Highway 124 and Webb’s Lake Road at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who saw a vehicle matching the description in this area at that time is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 252-641-7911.