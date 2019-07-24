Sheriff: Credit card scam in Moore County involves person pretending to be deputy

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that involves someone pretending to be a deputy and telling victims they’ve missed a court appearance, according to a news release.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said victims report being contacted by a “Deputy Sellers.” The “deputy” says the victim has missed a court appearance.

The victim is then asked to call the “deputy” at 910-390-2651 and is asked to “submit a credit card number to avoid immediate arrest,” the release said.

Fields said the Moore County Sheriff’s Office does not have an employee named “Deputy Sellers.” He also said no member of the sheriff’s office would ask for credit card information in order to avoid arrest.

Anyone with questions or concerns may call the sheriff’s office at 910-947-2931.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now