TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A father is now in custody for fatally shooting a driver who ran over his son early Monday morning, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jason Wilborn told CBS 17 that a family of three was stranded after their car ran out of gas in the area of Dink Ashley Road.

The family was walking back to their home when a driver hit the 16-year-old boy with his truck, resulting in his death, the sheriff said.

He said the driver called 911 shortly following the crash at around 9:30 a.m.

Afterward, the father pulled out a gun and fatally shot the driver, before stealing his car and driving back to their home on Cedar Creek, officials said.

The father has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

