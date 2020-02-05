Sheriff’s office asks for help finding armed robbery suspect in Vance County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KITTRELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the Kittrell Food Mart located at 1243 U.S. Highway 1 South in Kittrell. Surveillance video released by authorities shows the suspect walking through the store with what appears to be an assault rifle.

The victim said the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-738-2200.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss