Sheriff’s office asks for help finding armed robbery suspect in Vance County

KITTRELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a convenience store.

The robbery happened Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the Kittrell Food Mart located at 1243 U.S. Highway 1 South in Kittrell. Surveillance video released by authorities shows the suspect walking through the store with what appears to be an assault rifle.

The victim said the suspect was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered, a news release said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was released. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 252-738-2200.







More headlines from CBS17.com: