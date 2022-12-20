HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield.

The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.

Surveillance images show both male suspects. (Courtesy Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on their identity is encouraged to contact Detective Biggerstaff at 252-583-8201. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by reporting information to crime stoppers at 252-583-4444, or downloading the P3 App. You may also enter a tip by going to www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org, all information remains anonymous.