ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — After a Sunday night shooting that seriously injured a 26-year-old, the man who pulled the trigger has turned himself in, police said Monday morning.

Jontai Harris, 34, showed up at the Rocky Mount Police Department shortly after the incident, police said.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. in a residential area in the 300 block of S. Grace St.

On arrival, officers with RMPD found 26-year-old Darren Gorham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Gorham was transported to ECU Health in Greenville where his condition was serious but stable.

Harris, after turning himself in, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said.

Harris is being held in the Nash County Detention Facility and has received a $250,000 secured bond.

Police are still actively investigating the events that led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).