ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at a Rocky Mount Dollar General on Friday evening, Rocky Mount Police said.

Officers responded to the Dollar General located at 1038 W. Raleigh Blvd. in reference to a shooting just after 5:30 p.m., police said.

According to police, the preliminary investigation found one man inside Dollar General with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to UNC Nash for treatment.

The victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigations Division continue to investigate the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.