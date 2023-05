ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old woman was shot Sunday and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Rocky Mount officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Eastern Avenue near Lexington Street. They found the victim in that area.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rocky

Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1443 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.