ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple agencies are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Halifax County.

The Enfield Police Department said officers responded at around 7 p.m. to Carriage House Apartments on Monday night.

Police told CBS 17 that one person was killed and another was shot.

Enfield police had assistance from several agencies, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation as well as the Nash County and Halifax County Sheriff’s Offices.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and searched the back of the building for hours.

Police said this is still an active investigation.