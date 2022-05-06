ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting has been confirmed at a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount, the town’s fire department has confirmed Friday night.

The fire department responded to the Chili’s, located at 862 N. Wesleyan Boulevard, at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Friday, but said the Rocky Mount Police Department has now taken over the active crime scene.

The on-call fire department official could not confirm how many people had been shot at this time.

CBS 17 has a crew en-route to the location.

Furthermore, this shooting comes as Rocky Mount police said they are going to address the recent crime in the city after there have been three deadly shootings and a fatal stabbing in the past week.

Police are currently looking for an armed suspect who fatally stabbed his girlfriend earlier this week.