ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Friday they are looking for a man after a shooting happened earlier this week.

The shooting, which happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, injured a person in the 100 block of Boyd Court, the Rocky Mount Police Department said in a news release.

After the shooting, police saw a suspect car traveling on Cokey Road turning onto Green Pasture Road.

The suspect fled at a “high rate of speed” after spotting a police car in the area, the news release said. The driver then crashed on Green Pasture Road, and three suspects fled from the vehicle, police said.

“Officers immediately set up a perimeter, and with the assistance of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, one suspect was located and taken into custody,” the news release said.

Michael Fields, 29, and a third unknown suspect are still on the run, police said.

Police said anyone with information should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.