Shooting victim found lying in street in Rocky Mount; police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot and lying in a city street.

A Rocky Mount Police spokesman says officers responded to a shooting with injury at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Hargrove Street.

They found the unidentified man in the roadway and say he was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare. He is in critical condition.

They say the criminal investigation and evidence unit are investigating the active scene and are asking for the public’s help.

They say anyone with information or video related to the incident to contact the department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or anonymously Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).