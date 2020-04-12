Shoppers and stores get ready for new NC rules limiting occupancy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting Monday, North Carolina grocery stores and retailers will be required to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people inside.

The new restrictions come almost a month after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

“I think it should have been put in earlier because you just had a rush of people trying to get everything because they said everything was closing up,” shopper Nathan Rodgers said Saturday.

Under Cooper’s executive order, starting Monday at 5 p.m. retailers will limit how many people are allowed inside to no more than 20 percent of the store’s fire capacity or five customers for every thousand feet.

“I’m seeing a lot of families go in the store and that’s sad to me,” said shopped Diana Harrington. “I just think they should be sending one person in if they’re gonna go in.”

Stores will also have to mark six feet of spacing in checkout lines and high traffic areas.

Alyssa Anderson is hoping these new restrictions will prevent people from hoarding.

“I know a lot of older people are having a hard time finding groceries and like I said, toilet paper. Thankfully I had enough for us, but yeah you can’t find it hardly anywhere,” Anderson said.

Under the executive order, the state is recommending, but not requiring retailers to put plastic shields up at cashiers, designate shopping times for seniors and supply cloth masks for employees.

“I know the mask isn’t protecting me, but I know I’m protecting someone else if I’m carrying something,” said Harrington, who wears a mask when she’s grocery shopping. “So I wish everyone would wear them.”

At least one store chain is going a step further and requiring all visitors to wear masks or some face covering. The Fresh Market made the announcement Saturday.

