RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A panel of judges declined on Friday to delay the March primary election or to block the new district maps Republicans in the General Assembly approved last month.

In a pair of lawsuits filed by the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters and by a group of voters being represented by Democratic attorney Marc Elias, attorneys argued Republicans illegally gerrymandered the Congressional and state legislative districts to benefit their party in upcoming elections.