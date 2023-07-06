ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged in a shooting that stemmed from a dispute on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Hurt Drive in Rocky Mount, police said.

The preliminary investigation determined that two men were involved in a dispute. Police said during the dispute, one of the men fired multiple rounds at the other man’s vehicle, hitting it once.

The man and a seven-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time, police said. The shots caused property damage and no one was injured.

Curtis Lee Jones. 48, was arrested and charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon,

assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor,

discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and

discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Jones received a $50,000 unsecured bond and was released.