CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots fired call led to a high-speed chase Tuesday night where three people were later arrested, according to the Clinton Police Department.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sampson Homes in Clinton. While arriving, officers found a gold Chevrolet Impala leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police said they tried to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled travelling Highway 42 North.

Officers pursued the vehicle and eventually took the suspects into custody near the 4800 block of Highway 42 North. Police said the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The investigation revealed that the suspects fired weapons in the area of West Lee Street, hitting a residence and fleeing the area. Police discovered that the suspects tossed the weapons out of the vehicle during the high-speed chase.

After searching the route the suspects took, officers said they found three guns that were used during the incident. One of the guns was stolen out of Cumberland County.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police arrested Jihan Cooper, 18, Jamarian Smith, 23, and Devrane Boykin, 22.

Cooper was charged with discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in the city.

Smith was charged with discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in the city.

Boykin was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, no operators license, reckless driving, stop sign violation, exceeding posted speed, discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of stolen firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm in the city, possession of firearm by a felon and probation violation.

All three suspects received no bond. The suspects each have court appearances on Friday.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’