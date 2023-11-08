GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after shots were fired inside a Dollar Tree store.

Around 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the store at 916 N. Spence Ave. after dispatchers received several 911 calls about shots fired inside the store.

Officers learned that an altercation had occurred inside the business between a store employee and customers. Investigators found two shots were fired inside the business.

Police said no one was struck by the bullets and there were only minor injuries from the altercation.

Police said this remains an active investigation. Police did not indicate if whether it was the store employee or a customer who fired their weapon.

No suspect information was provided either.