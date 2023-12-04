RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was hurt after a frightening incident where multiple shots were fired into two vehicles near the Walmart in Raeford, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:55 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a turning lane in the area of Fayetteville Road near the store where the two vehicles had been fired into, the sheriff’s office said. At least one of the two vehicles was occupied, prompting detectives to respond and open an investigation.

No one was struck by the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said, and no arrests in this case have been made at this time.

Anyone with more information that could help investigators is asked to call Lt. Sullivan at 910-875-5111 or call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-878-1100.